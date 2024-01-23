ECP warns heavy fines for election hoardings on government buildings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sternly instructed candidates and political parties to abide by the code of ethics, prohibiting the use of government buildings or electricity poles for erecting hoardings and banners.

The ECP spokesperson, in a social media post on platform X, emphasized that fines will be imposed for any violations. The Election Commission is determined to ensure adherence to the code of conduct with uniform enforcement across the board.

DMO Karachi and his teams have removed unauthorized hoardings and flags placed on electricity poles across different regions of Sindh, spanning from the areas of two sworn to Clifton.

Monitoring teams, during their visit to Quetta-Kharan Road in Balochistan, removed banners and flags of various political parties, penalizing those who violated the code of conduct. They also cleared illegal flags, banners, and pamphlets from the Quetta road in Kharan.