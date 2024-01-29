Open Menu

ECP Warns Of Nullifying Elections Over Women Voter Suppression

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 09:19 PM

ECP warns of nullifying elections over women voter suppression

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has warned that elections might be annulled in constituencies where women face obstacles in voting or disruptions in the election campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has warned that elections might be annulled in Constituencies where women face obstacles in voting or disruptions in the election campaign.

A spokesperson for the ECP stated that the Election Commission may invoke Section 9 of the Elections Act, potentially leading to the nullification of the entire election process if women are impeded from casting votes.

The ECP took immediate action on reports circulating in certain media outlets on Monday, claiming that a group of scholars in the Kohistan region has purportedly issued a fatwa prohibiting women from participating in election campaigns.

ECP spokesman said that the Election Commission of Pakistan sought report from the District Monitoring Officer (DRO), Upper Kohistan, who reported that the aforementioned news is inaccurate and a result of misunderstanding.

