ECP warns stern action against candidates violating advertisement code

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Candidates violating the code of conduct by placing extensive advertising hoardings nationwide will face strict action, warns the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday.

An ECP spokesman directed candidates with illegal hoardings to remove them by Sunday, or face action as per the code of conduct.

He said the Election Commission’s monitoring teams have noted that some candidates are violating the code of conduct by erecting large advertising hoardings across the country.