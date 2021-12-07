ECP will continue to perform its duty without any pressure: CEC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2021) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja on Tuesday made it clear that Election Commission of Pakistan would continue to perform its duties without any pressure.

The CEC said that the scrutiny of candidates papers in the upcoming Senate elections would be conducted online.

He expressed these words while addressing a ceremony held in connection with the National Voters Day in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The CEC said that ten projects were sent to the Planning commission but these projects were not included in the PSD.

Raja said that DROs were deployed for the second phase of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while delimitations data was not provided by the provincial government in Balochistan.