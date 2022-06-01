ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Chief Election Commissioner says the task of ECP is to hold unbiased elections and without census delimitations of constituencies could not be done.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Wednesday said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would hold elections whenever the government will ask for fresh elections.

The Chief Election Commissioner said the task of ECP is to hold unbiased elections and without census delimitations of Constituencies could not be done.

He said that results of May 2021 elections were published as per the census of 2017 and ECP started working on new delimitations of the constituencies after the results of census.

He stated that everyone was our friend and it is the government who will decide when to hold elections. He further claimed that ECP works in accordance with the law and constitution.

The ECP Chief further said that special amendment was made for the 2018 elections and delimitations of constituencies. Government wants the implementation of digital census and with its results by December 2022, delimitations of constituencies can be made on time.