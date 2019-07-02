ECP withdraws notification of Shah Zain Bugti as returned candidate from NA-259

(@imziishan)

According to an ECP press release, the August 7, 2018 notification was withdrawn in the light of the judgment of June 28, 2019, passed by the Election Tribunal, Balochistan in the election petition titled Tariq Mehmood Vs. Returning Officer and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :c.

The commission also directed for re-polling on July 15 in 29 polling stations of the NA-259 constituency. The ECP appointed Regional Election Commissioner Sibi Imran Ahmed as district returning officer, District Election Commissioner Sibi Nadeem Asghar Palal as returning officer, and Tehsildar Dera Bugti and Tehsildar Phellawagh as assistant returning officers to supervise the repolling.