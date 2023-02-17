ECP working independently sans any duress

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :"Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is performing its mandated legal duties independently, impartially and without any duress or fear.

A constitutional body, the ECP is not taking dictation from anyone but discharging its constitutional and statutory responsibilities in accordance with the law of the land," said ECP spokesperson on Friday.

"The ECP members are performing their constitutional duties impartially and through the benches formed on a daily basis which has decided hundreds of petitions so far," he stated.

The spokesperson said that after the end of the term in Senate, elections were successfully held on 48 seats in 2021; by-elections on 5 Constituencies of the Senate; and by-elections in 19 constituencies of the National Assembly and 40 constituencies of the provincial assemblies were ensured.

The commission revised and updated the electoral lists across the country and published them on October 7, last year, for the upcoming general elections. The commission successfully conducted cantonment board elections during 2021-22, he added.

Local government elections were organised in Balochistan and Sindh provinces after respective delimitation, he concluded.