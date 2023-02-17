UrduPoint.com

ECP Working Independently Sans Any Duress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 11:10 PM

ECP working independently sans any duress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :"Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is performing its mandated legal duties independently, impartially and without any duress or fear.

A constitutional body, the ECP is not taking dictation from anyone but discharging its constitutional and statutory responsibilities in accordance with the law of the land," said ECP spokesperson on Friday.

"The ECP members are performing their constitutional duties impartially and through the benches formed on a daily basis which has decided hundreds of petitions so far," he stated.

The spokesperson said that after the end of the term in Senate, elections were successfully held on 48 seats in 2021; by-elections on 5 Constituencies of the Senate; and by-elections in 19 constituencies of the National Assembly and 40 constituencies of the provincial assemblies were ensured.

The commission revised and updated the electoral lists across the country and published them on October 7, last year, for the upcoming general elections. The commission successfully conducted cantonment board elections during 2021-22, he added.

Local government elections were organised in Balochistan and Sindh provinces after respective delimitation, he concluded.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan National Assembly Senate Balochistan Election Commission Of Pakistan October From Government

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Ene ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Energy &amp; Infrastructure&#039; ..

10 minutes ago
 Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Ch ..

Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in France

25 minutes ago
 Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Pre ..

Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewi ..

55 minutes ago
 First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi ..

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

2 hours ago
 Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab b ..

Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends C ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.