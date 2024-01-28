ECP's Active WhatsApp Helpline Ensures Complaint Registration, Resolution
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken a proactive step by introducing an active WhatsApp helpline, providing citizens with a platform to register and resolve their election-related complaints swiftly.
This initiative aims to enhance accessibility and responsiveness in addressing concerns leading up to the upcoming general elections in 2024.
Using this WhatsApp number, 0327 5050610 individuals, particularly those who are speech and hearing impaired, can submit their complaints via video.
The ECP has established the Election Monitoring and Complaint Centre (EMCC) to facilitate and address the voters' grievances pertaining to the upcoming general elections 2024.
According to official sources, apart from WhatsApp, the complaints can be submitted through email at complaints@ecp.
gov.pk, or the dedicated helpline 111-327-000.
The election watchdog has set up control rooms at its secretariat, as well as provincial, divisional, and district-level offices to handle the registration and resolution of complaints.
At this center, the public will have the opportunity to contact and register their election-related grievances. Trained staff has been appointed at the center to ensure prompt resolution of these issues.
The ECP urged people to promptly share footage of any code of conduct violations in their areas for swift response and resolution.
The control center also has social media and electronic media monitoring facility. Complaints can also be sent through fax number 051-9204403.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Distt admin imposes ban on display of weapon during general elections 20249 minutes ago
-
Snowfall delights tourists in KP29 minutes ago
-
ICP launches grand operation against encroachments29 minutes ago
-
Muslims targeted in India amid rising religious intolerance29 minutes ago
-
Five axed to death in Sheikhupura49 minutes ago
-
Fire at Karachi's Korangi Area extinguished59 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city59 minutes ago
-
Deadly pneumonia outbreak claims lives of 18 more children in Punjab1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's first marathon kicked off in Karachi with massive participation1 hour ago
-
2000 participated in Islamabad marathon1 hour ago
-
FC foils attempt to smuggle Iranian diesel on Sindh-Balochistan border1 hour ago
-
Fire erupts in flying coach at Haji Camp Road Peshawar1 hour ago