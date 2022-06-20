Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Monday said that implementation of code of conduct issued by the Election Commission during the by-elections campaign in province should be ensured in all cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Monday said that implementation of code of conduct issued by the Election Commission during the by-elections campaign in province should be ensured in all cases.

The IG Punjab, while expressing anger over the incident of tension between the two political groups in Lahore, said that negligence in such incidents was not acceptable and indiscriminative action should be taken against those responsible, he added.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that field officers should pay special attention in the districts where by-elections were being held and miscreants should be brought to book.

The IG Punjab said that action should be taken against those who took the law into hands without any discrimination and the atmosphere of law and order should not be disturbed in any way.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that crackdown against dealers involved in display, use and trade of illegal arms should be expedited, adding that licenses of dealers and arms holders involved in illegal activities should be suspended.

The IG Punjab said that officers should exercise their powers to protect life and property of the citizens and maintain law and order.

He expressed concern over reports of abuse and violence against children and women in some districts. He directed the officers that no delay or negligence would be tolerated in the police action on incidents of violence, harassment and abuse against children and women. Awareness campaigns to prevent crimes against children and women should be conducted by field officers in educational institutions, he added.

He gave these instructions while presiding over an emergency RPOs and DPOs video link conference at Central Police Office.

Instructing the officers, IG Punjab said that foolproof arrangements should be made for the security of foreign nationals especially Chinese nationals throughout the province.

The IG Punjab directed the Special Branch and Internal Accountability Bureau (IAB) to submit confidential reports on the performance of police officers and said that monitoring of all field and command officers should be continued.

Additional IG South Punjab, Additional IG Establishment, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG Welfare, Additional IG Operations, Additional IG Training, Additional IG Investigation along with other officers were also present in the video link conference.