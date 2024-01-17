ECP's Code Of Conduct To Be Ensured During Election Campaign: DIG
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 11:14 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi has said that full implementation of the code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would be ensured during the election campaign in the provincial capital.
While addressing a meeting here on Wednesday, he said that an election cell had been set up in the DIG Operations Office to keep up-to-date information during the election campaign. He said that strict legal action would be taken on the display of weapons during the general election campaign.
