ECP’s Code Of Conduct To Be Ensured In General Elections: DPO Dera

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 07:52 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani said that strict implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be ensured to maintain the law and order situation in the district

He stated this while chairing a meeting in Ejaz Shaheed Police lines to review the arrangements made by the police department for peaceful conduct of upcoming general elections and to implement the code of conduct issued by the ECP.

The meeting was attended by SP FRP Azmat Khan, SP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Asif Mehmood Khan, SP City Muhammad Ishaq Khan, SP Saddar Umar Hayat Khan, SP Investigation Dera Iqbal Khan Baloch, SP Headquarters Muhammad Arshad Khan, DSP Headquarters Asghar Ali Shah, DSP Legal Mohammad Imran Kundi, DSP Daraban Malik Anees Al Hasan, DSP Saddar Mohammad Saleem Baloch, DSP Kulachi Sagheer Abbas Geelani, DSP Paharpur Kashif Sattar, DSP Security Anwar Khan, DSP Traffic Fayyaz Khan, SHOs and other officials were also present during the meeting.

The DPO gave special instructions to the relevant sector in-charges regarding the ECP’s code of conduct and security duty. In order to protect the life and property of the people, the police officers and officials on security duty at the polling stations should keep a close watch on the movement of suspicious persons.

He said all available resources would be utilized for the peaceful conduct of the election and maintaining the atmosphere of law and order across the district.

He said the safety of the election staff and materials as well as the public on the polling day must be ensured. Moreover, he instructed that the policemen on duty should behave politely with citizens. The DPO also warned the participants that no police officer could take part in any kind of political activities apart from security duty otherwise strict departmental action would be taken against them.

