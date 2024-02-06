ECP’s Code Of Conduct To Be Ensured In The General Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 07:23 PM
The strict implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be ensured to maintain the law and order situation in the district, SP Headquarters Arshad Khan said on Tuesday
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The strict implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be ensured to maintain the law and order situation in the district, SP Headquarters Arshad Khan said on Tuesday.
He stated this while chairing a meeting on the direction of the District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani said to review the arrangements made by the police department for peaceful conduct of upcoming general elections and to implement the code of conduct issued by the ECP.
The meeting was attended by the DSP Saddar Circle Saleem Baloch, DSP Security In-charge Muhammad Anwar Khan, SHOs, sector in charge and other police officials at Police Station Dera Town.
During the meeting, SP Headquarters said that the DPO gave special instructions to the relevant sector in-charges regarding the ECP’s code of conduct and security duty.
In order to protect the life and property of the people, the police officers and officials on security duty at the polling stations should keep a close watch on the movement of suspicious persons. He said the safety of the election staff and materials as well as the public on the polling day must be ensured.
Recent Stories
Non-resolution of Kashmir issue can trigger third world war: Mushaal
DC visit most sensitive polling stations in Khairpur
FCCI demands permission of Social Security Medical College
Chinese marine scientific research activities for peaceful purposes: Wang Wenbin
Appointment of 'watchmen' as presiding officer baseless: Spokesman
PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points
CM inaugurates newly built police apartments
DC establishes district control room to monitor Election 2024
High-level meeting held for election security
Cold wave to grip upper parts of country: PMD
Chile mourns 122 killed in wildfire inferno, searches for missing
PPP would not be part of conspiracies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visit most sensitive polling stations in Khairpur1 minute ago
-
Appointment of 'watchmen' as presiding officer baseless: Spokesman4 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates newly built police apartments8 minutes ago
-
DC establishes district control room to monitor Election 20248 minutes ago
-
High-level meeting held for election security8 minutes ago
-
PPP would not be part of conspiracies4 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi inspects under-construction building of KIHD's nursing school5 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates country's first e-Rozgar Center5 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting on election preparations, emphasises transparency, security measures5 minutes ago
-
Sherpao urges people to vote for candidates who steer country out of challenges51 seconds ago
-
PD rejects news about 25% gas price hike approval by CCI52 seconds ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Gujranwala Hospital54 seconds ago