ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured in the general election

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The strict implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be ensured to maintain the law and order situation in the district, SP Headquarters Arshad Khan said on Tuesday.

He stated this while chairing a meeting on the direction of the District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani said to review the arrangements made by the police department for peaceful conduct of upcoming general elections and to implement the code of conduct issued by the ECP.

The meeting was attended by the DSP Saddar Circle Saleem Baloch, DSP Security In-charge Muhammad Anwar Khan, SHOs, sector in charge and other police officials at Police Station Dera Town.

During the meeting, SP Headquarters said that the DPO gave special instructions to the relevant sector in-charges regarding the ECP’s code of conduct and security duty.

In order to protect the life and property of the people, the police officers and officials on security duty at the polling stations should keep a close watch on the movement of suspicious persons. He said the safety of the election staff and materials as well as the public on the polling day must be ensured.