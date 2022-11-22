UrduPoint.com

ECP's Contempt Case Hearing Adjourned Till December 13

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday adjourned the hearing of contempt proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan and other party leaders till December 13, 2022.

A four-member panel of the Election Commission of Pakistan headed by ECP member Nisar Durrani heard thecase pertaining to unparliamentary remarks used by Imran Khan, Asad Umer, and Fawad Chaudhry against the commission.

PTI's counsel, Faisal Chaudhry sought an exemption from the personal appearance of Imran Khan and Asad Umer before the court.

Faisal Chaudhry said that Imran Khan has not yet recovered from bullet wounds as he was bedridden and doctors have not yet allowed him to travel.

He said former Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has contracted dengue fever and will be recovered within a period of 10 to 15 days.

