ECP's Decision On Chaudhary Shujaat Victory For Justice: MNA Farrukh Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2023 | 10:40 PM

President of PML-Q's Women Wing and Member National Assembly Farrukh Khan has termed the Election Commission's decision to retain Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as the party's president a victory for justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :President of PML-Q's Women Wing and Member National Assembly Farrukh Khan has termed the Election Commission's decision to retain Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as the party's president a victory for justice.

While reacting to the the ECP's decision, she said Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was a senior, intelligent, and insightful politician and his opponents also recognized his role in national politics.

She said Chaudhry Shujaat had always done politics of principles and always delivered his promises, even if he had to suffer loss for it. She hoped that the internal differences will be resolved amicably soon.

It should be noted that in the meeting of the Central General Council of PML-Q, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was announced to be removed from the party presidency. In the meeting, it was decided to make Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain the new president of PML-Q.

In the same meeting, Tariq Bashir Cheema was removed and Kamil Ali Agha was made the Central Secretary General of the party.

Federal Minister for Investment board and Chaudhry Salik Hussain and PML-Q leader Tariq Bashir Cheema rejected the decisions of the said meeting held at the Muslim League House and termed the party elections as "fake".

Meanwhile, the central leader of PML-Q Chaudhry Shafey Hussain, lauding the ECP's decision, said that those who had conspired to deprive the Q league of its constitutional president, have been defeated today.

He said that sincere and ideological workers will be brought forward in PML-Q very soon under the supervision of its president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. The party will be cleansed from self-interested and conspiratorial people, he added.

