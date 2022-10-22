UrduPoint.com

ECP's Decision Proves IK As 'certified Thief, Liar, Dishonest': PM

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ECP's decision proves IK as 'certified thief, liar, dishonest': PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf leader Imran Khan who used foul language and leveled false allegations against his political opponents now stood exposed as the certified embodiment of falsehood, dishonesty, and deceitfulness.

Addressing a press conference here, the prime minister said that the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan in Tosha Khana case was not a matter of joy but a matter of retrospection as the person who was continuously mud-slinging others had been proved as a certified thief, liar and dishonest.

Imran Niazi had been found guilty of corrupt practices by the ECP, he said, adding that the person was brought to power through the worst kind of rigging.

The prime minister said that Imran Niazi had illegally sold out the precious gifts given by the friendly countries which brought a bad name to the country.

He said with the ECP's decision, his stance had once again vindicated that the false allegations and political witch-hunting against them, during Imran Niazi's tenure, was a result of NAB-Niazi connivance.

The prime minister also congratulated the nation on the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) announcement. He said it was all possible due to the collective efforts, unity, and sagacity of the nation and the hard work of all the relevant authorities, political leadership of the coalition government, and the stakeholders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Financial Action Task Force All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Mawra Hocane launches her YouTube channel ‘M-LIV ..

Mawra Hocane launches her YouTube channel ‘M-LIVE’

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 14 Afghanistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 14 Afghanistan Vs. England

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan challenges ECP’s verdict before IHC

Imran Khan challenges ECP’s verdict before IHC

2 hours ago
 ECP verdict exposed true face of PTI Chief before ..

ECP verdict exposed true face of PTI Chief before public: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand beat Australia by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand beat Australia by 89 runs

4 hours ago
 Pakistan's withdrawal from FATF (FATA) gray list i ..

Pakistan's withdrawal from FATF (FATA) gray list is admirable&Big diplomatic suc ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.