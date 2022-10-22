LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf leader Imran Khan who used foul language and leveled false allegations against his political opponents now stood exposed as the certified embodiment of falsehood, dishonesty, and deceitfulness.

Addressing a press conference here, the prime minister said that the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan in Tosha Khana case was not a matter of joy but a matter of retrospection as the person who was continuously mud-slinging others had been proved as a certified thief, liar and dishonest.

Imran Niazi had been found guilty of corrupt practices by the ECP, he said, adding that the person was brought to power through the worst kind of rigging.

The prime minister said that Imran Niazi had illegally sold out the precious gifts given by the friendly countries which brought a bad name to the country.

He said with the ECP's decision, his stance had once again vindicated that the false allegations and political witch-hunting against them, during Imran Niazi's tenure, was a result of NAB-Niazi connivance.

The prime minister also congratulated the nation on the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) announcement. He said it was all possible due to the collective efforts, unity, and sagacity of the nation and the hard work of all the relevant authorities, political leadership of the coalition government, and the stakeholders.