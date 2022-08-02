DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ahmed Khan Kundi on Tuesday termed the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI) foreign funding case as an eye-opener, saying the historic decision had exposed the PTI chief's wrongdoings before the nation.

"Today's decision has drawn a distinct line between those who are honest or truthful and those who are liars or corrupt," the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) MPA observed while commenting on the ECP judgment when asked by the APP.

Ironically, Ahmed Khan Kundi said that the PTI chief had been blowing his own trumpet as being 'Sadiq' (truthful) and 'Ameen' (righteous) and making derogatory remarks and branding leadership of other political parties as thieves, but today he stood exposed.

He said that the PTI leadership had been striving hard to delay the case on one pretext or the other, but finally the decision came, sending shock waves through the ranks of the PTI which was proved guilty of receiving funds from prohibited sources.

Now he was of the view that the decision should be implemented in letter and spirit and action should be taken against the party and its leaders who had been found involved in the case.

President of Central Anjuman Tajran Dera and leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Raja Akhtar Ali described the decision as the victory of the truth. He said that during its four-year tenure, the PTI government could not start any mega project, rather people were left at the mercy of the IMF.

Leader of Lawyers' Forum, Syed Shah Fahad Advocate termed the ECP's verdict an important step towards rule of law. He said that decision patently reflected that PTI and its leadership were up to their personal interest.

He said that action should be taken in light of the decision by confiscating the funds and the amount should be deposited into the national exchequer.