UrduPoint.com

ECP's Decision Termed 'eye Opener' On PTI Chief's Wrongdoings: MPA

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ECP's decision termed 'eye opener' on PTI chief's wrongdoings: MPA

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ahmed Khan Kundi on Tuesday termed the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI) foreign funding case as an eye-opener, saying the historic decision had exposed the PTI chief's wrongdoings before the nation.

"Today's decision has drawn a distinct line between those who are honest or truthful and those who are liars or corrupt," the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) MPA observed while commenting on the ECP judgment when asked by the APP.

Ironically, Ahmed Khan Kundi said that the PTI chief had been blowing his own trumpet as being 'Sadiq' (truthful) and 'Ameen' (righteous) and making derogatory remarks and branding leadership of other political parties as thieves, but today he stood exposed.

He said that the PTI leadership had been striving hard to delay the case on one pretext or the other, but finally the decision came, sending shock waves through the ranks of the PTI which was proved guilty of receiving funds from prohibited sources.

Now he was of the view that the decision should be implemented in letter and spirit and action should be taken against the party and its leaders who had been found involved in the case.

President of Central Anjuman Tajran Dera and leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Raja Akhtar Ali described the decision as the victory of the truth. He said that during its four-year tenure, the PTI government could not start any mega project, rather people were left at the mercy of the IMF.

Leader of Lawyers' Forum, Syed Shah Fahad Advocate termed the ECP's verdict an important step towards rule of law. He said that decision patently reflected that PTI and its leadership were up to their personal interest.

He said that action should be taken in light of the decision by confiscating the funds and the amount should be deposited into the national exchequer.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Lawyers Anjuman From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Once again proved Imran Khan is certified liar: PM ..

Once again proved Imran Khan is certified liar: PM Shehbaz

5 minutes ago
 Imran Khan flatly refuses to answer about Arif Naq ..

Imran Khan flatly refuses to answer about Arif Naqvi

29 minutes ago
 England to tour Pakistan after 17 years to play T2 ..

England to tour Pakistan after 17 years to play T20I series against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 "No foreign funding proved," PTI leaders react to ..

"No foreign funding proved," PTI leaders react to ECP verdict

2 hours ago
 Debris of missing helicopter found at Moosa Goth: ..

Debris of missing helicopter found at Moosa Goth: Police

3 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 5 ..

U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 500 English language profession ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.