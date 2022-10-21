ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N)' Senior Leader Ali Gohar Baloch on Friday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP's) declared Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan dishonest over his malpractices in Tosha Khana case.

Talking to media persons, he urged the government to make Imran Khan accountable for all his malpractices in various mega projects including the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, flour and sugar scandals in the country.

Gohar said that Imran would be held accountable for the corruption in Bus Rapid Transit Corridor in Peshawar and he would be brought to justice soon.