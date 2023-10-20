Facilitation Desks and Representation Receiving Centers, established at the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad to facilitate public, will continue to operate during the public holiday on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Facilitation Desks and Representation Receiving Centers, established at the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad to facilitate public, will continue to operate during the public holiday on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

According to a statement by an ECP spokesperson on Friday, Representation Receiving Center has been established at the ECP Secretariat with the purpose of receiving objections related to constituency delimitation from concerned individuals.

These centers will remain in operation without any interruptions until the deadline for objection submissions on October 27, 2023.

Furthermore, individuals can obtain maps from the Election Commission, with payment required in accordance with legal regulations and these centers will be open during standard office hours.