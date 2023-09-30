Facilitation Desks and Representation Receiving Centers, established at the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad to facilitate the public, will continue to operate during the public holiday on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :Facilitation Desks and Representation Receiving Centers, established at the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad to facilitate the public, will continue to operate during the public holiday on Sunday.

According to a statement from an ECP spokesperson, the facilitation desks were remained open on Friday and Saturday to provide the people uninterrupted services.

The Representation Receiving Center has been established at the ECP Secretariat with the purpose of receiving objections related to constituency delimitation from concerned individuals.

These centers will remain in operation without any interruptions until the deadline for objection submissions on October 27, 2023.

Furthermore, individuals can obtain maps from the Election Commission, with payment required in accordance with legal regulations, and these centers will be open during standard office hours.