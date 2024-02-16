ECP's Sole Twitter Account Verified With Gray Tick
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has a sole verified Twitter account, 'X', distinguished by a gray checkmark, serving as its official platform.
An ECP spokesperson cautioned the public on Friday to remain vigilant, stressing that all other Twitter accounts with the handle 'X' are fake.
