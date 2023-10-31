Open Menu

ECP's Special Benches To Review Objections Against Preliminary Delimitations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Special benches constituted by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will address objections to preliminary delimitations at its Central Secretariat here on Wednesday and Thursday.

The first bench is scheduled to examine petitions challenging delimitations in areas including Islamabad, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sialkot, Khuzdar, and Rajanpur on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the second bench will be dedicated to hearing petitions from Kurram, Khyber, Nankana Sahib, Attock, Jhelum, Kohat, and Korangi.

On Thursday, the first bench will address objections from Malir, Sanghar, Swat, Haripur, Chakwal, and Pishin, while the second bench will focus on petitions concerning delimitations in Mardan, Karachi East, Musakhel, Lodhran, Nowshero Feroze, Hub, Lasbela, and Awaraan.

A total of 1,324 objections have been received regarding constituency delimitations. The official release of constituency details is scheduled for November 30.

Among the objections, 672 were lodged in Punjab, 228 in Sindh, 293 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 124 in Balochistan, and 7 in Islamabad.

