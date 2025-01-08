ECP’s Spokesman Rejects Baseless Of News Regarding PB- 45 Quetta
Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 11:10 PM
The provincial spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has strongly denied the news published in the daily “Dawn” regarding the voters of Balochistan Assembly Constituency PB-45 Quetta VIII, calling it baseless
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The provincial spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has strongly denied the news published in the daily “Dawn” regarding the voters of Balochistan Assembly Constituency PB-45 Quetta VIII, calling it baseless.
The spokesperson ECP further that a formal clarification has also been issued by the Returning Officer of Constituency PB-45 Quetta VIII, Syed Nazir Ahmed regarding this baseless allegation.
He said that according to the Returning Officer, the re-polling held on January 5, 2025 at fifteen polling stations of PB-45 was correct in every respect and there was no deficiency in it.
“Neither the District Returning Officer nor the Returning Officer received any complaint regarding the electoral roll used in this constituency, nor was any complaint filed with the District Election Commissioner Quetta”, he said.
He said that according to the Returning Officer, during the 2024 general elections, there were five buildings where three polling stations were set up inside each building.
The Spokesman said that while during the re-polling held on January 5, 2025, polling took place in only two polling stations in light of the orders of the Election Tribunal.
Similarly, during the general elections, there were four buildings in which two polling stations were set up inside each but in light of the orders of the Election Tribunal, re-polling has been done at only one polling station, he noted.
He said that the Returning Officer has further said that the allegations made regarding the appointment of private persons as polling staff are also completely baseless, therefore, all such baseless allegations are strongly denied.
Recent Stories
Lecture on 'Importance of Commerce' held at Degree College, Sanghar
Suspected outlaw killed in Police encounter
LHC wants Multan transformation into 'green city, M3 motorway 'green corridor'
'Uneasy' Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitions
SSP directs members of social media groups to refrain from sharing any news with ..
First Green Road of Pakistan inaugurated
UAE launches education support campaign in Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous ..
Court testifies one more witness against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
JKPC Chief slams Omar Abdullah for political opportunism
Two dead, significant injuries in Los Angeles blazes
Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills 13
Court approves request for medical examination of PTI founder
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suspected outlaw killed in Police encounter5 minutes ago
-
LHC wants Multan transformation into 'green city, M3 motorway 'green corridor'5 minutes ago
-
SSP directs members of social media groups to refrain from sharing any news without verification5 minutes ago
-
First Green Road of Pakistan inaugurated3 minutes ago
-
Court testifies one more witness against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi25 minutes ago
-
Court approves request for medical examination of PTI founder25 minutes ago
-
Miller’s classic play Death of a Salesman opens at NAPA17 minutes ago
-
Panhwar Institute of Sindh studies Jamshoro to establish seed bank23 minutes ago
-
NAB aims for transparency in Punjab’s mines, minerals contracts: DG17 minutes ago
-
ATC declares Ali Amin Gandur as absconder on disappearance17 minutes ago
-
PFUJ workers reaffirm commitment to press freedom10 minutes ago
-
Pak Embassy Brussels, Commerce Ministry organize TRACES training session10 minutes ago