ECP’s Spokesman Rejects Baseless Of News Regarding PB- 45 Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 11:10 PM

The provincial spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has strongly denied the news published in the daily “Dawn” regarding the voters of Balochistan Assembly Constituency PB-45 Quetta VIII, calling it baseless

The spokesperson ECP further that a formal clarification has also been issued by the Returning Officer of Constituency PB-45 Quetta VIII, Syed Nazir Ahmed regarding this baseless allegation.

He said that according to the Returning Officer, the re-polling held on January 5, 2025 at fifteen polling stations of PB-45 was correct in every respect and there was no deficiency in it.

“Neither the District Returning Officer nor the Returning Officer received any complaint regarding the electoral roll used in this constituency, nor was any complaint filed with the District Election Commissioner Quetta”, he said.

He said that according to the Returning Officer, during the 2024 general elections, there were five buildings where three polling stations were set up inside each building.

The Spokesman said that while during the re-polling held on January 5, 2025, polling took place in only two polling stations in light of the orders of the Election Tribunal.

Similarly, during the general elections, there were four buildings in which two polling stations were set up inside each but in light of the orders of the Election Tribunal, re-polling has been done at only one polling station, he noted.

He said that the Returning Officer has further said that the allegations made regarding the appointment of private persons as polling staff are also completely baseless, therefore, all such baseless allegations are strongly denied.

