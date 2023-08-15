The training of 29 officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) began on Tuesday at the ECP's Pakistan Academy for Democratic Practices, Research, and Management (PADRM)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The training of 29 officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) began on Tuesday at the ECP's Pakistan academy for Democratic Practices, Research, and Management (PADRM).

On the inaugural day, ECP's Additional Director General Law Khurram Shahzad delivered an enlightening lecture, focusing on election laws and the constitution., a press release said scheduled until August 25, 2023, the in-service training for newly recruited officers will cover various aspects of the electoral process, including Electoral Management, Electoral Laws, and Electoral Practices.

The training aims to offer an understanding of the complexities and hurdles associated with electoral processes.

According to an ECP spokesperson, the Commission's commitment to nurturing professionalism and competence among its officers was evident from the thoughtfully designed training programme.

"By providing officers with specialized knowledge, the ECP emphasizes its resolute dedication to upholding transparent and responsible electoral processes, thereby bolstering democratic principles in Pakistan," the spokesperson said.