ECP's Trial Run Of EMS Proves Successful: Spokesman
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) successfully conducted a mock exercise of the Election Management System (EMS) on an experimental basis on Saturday, yielding useful and encouraging results.
An ECP spokesman said that presiding officers, on the whole, managed to deliver results satisfactorily. However, connectivity challenges at certain points during the exercise caused minor issues in transmitting results to some presiding officers. These challenges are being promptly addressed.
A comprehensive trial was initiated, involving the participation of Returning Officers' offices at 859 locations nationwide, he said adding that this comprehensive test encompassed Fiber/DSL connectivity, EMS app log-in, usage, and the steps for results transmission and editing.
It effectively accomplished the transmission of results by Presiding Officers and the compilation of results by Returning Officers through EMS. It's noteworthy that the Primary goal of EMS is to compile and tabulate results at the RO level. Throughout this exercise, all ROs completed the compilation and tabulation of results without encountering any issues.
If a presiding officer encounters difficulty in transmitting results to the RO via mobile phone, they are instructed to personally deliver the election results to the RO's office.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024
Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMLN chalks out inclusive plan for development of Khyber Pakthunkhwa: Maryam23 minutes ago
-
QWP expresses annoyance at belated unveiling of polling scheme33 minutes ago
-
China's telecom sector witnessed steady expansion in 202343 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif unveils PML-N manifesto53 minutes ago
-
Traffic awareness lectures53 minutes ago
-
Election Commission KP fines voilators of election code of conduct1 hour ago
-
Farmers advised against use of urea for wheat1 hour ago
-
Capacity building of public servants imperative for good governance: CS2 hours ago
-
PML-N always honored its promises: Javed Akhtar Ansari2 hours ago
-
Alkhidmat opens skill development center at Chamkani2 hours ago
-
SCCI urges govt to take steps for promotion of furniture industry2 hours ago
-
Meteorological department warns of rainfall and snowfall in upper districts of Hazara division2 hours ago