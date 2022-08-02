UrduPoint.com

ECP's Verdict Exposes Imran's 'persona Of Honesty': Kafeel Nizami

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2022 | 05:40 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Kafeel Ahmad Nizami on Tuesday said that the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited foreign funding case had exposed Imran Khan's "persona of honesty." The JUI-F leader said the ECP's decision proved that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was no longer honest and trustworthy.

"Imran Khan cannot claim himself as 'Sadiq and Ameen' after this verdict, as it has been proved that he had submitted a false affidavit before the commission," Nizami said.

He said that according to the law of state no political party was permitted to receive funds or donations from foreign based companies. Imran Khan, who used to call others thieves, had himself been exposed before the nation, Nizami said.

The case was filed by PTI's founding member Akbar S. Babar.

