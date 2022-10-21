Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif Friday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared former Prime Minister, Imran Khan as dishonest who were blaming others for corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif Friday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared former Prime Minister, Imran Khan as dishonest who were blaming others for corruption.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran had exposed as most corrupt politician today.

"Today's ECP decision has proved in front of the whole world that Imran Khan was no more 'Sadiq-o-Amin," he added.

The minister said no one was immune from legal process and the courts' verdict.

Khawaja Asif said ECP was a judicial and constitutional forum where its decision in Toshakhana case was on evidence based.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was declared disqualified by the court as he was on the board of directors of his son's company and also entitled to withdraw his salary which he did not received.

He further added that the politician should be role model for the public.