PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) President, Asfandyar Wali Khan here on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, who was declared 'Sadiq and Ameen' by former Chief Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar, had been proved as certified liar in the PTI's foreign funding case.

In a statement here, Asfandyar Wali Khan said that the Election Commission has proved that not only prohibited funding was made to PTI but its chief also submitted a false affidavit and concealed accounts from ECP.

He said submission of false affidavits by the PTI chairman testified that Imran Khan had made a lie. He said receiving funds from foreign companies was a complete violation of the Election Act 2017.

The ANP Chief alleged that PTI was a company running on foreign fundings. He questioned what had been given to 34 foreign companies in response to funding to PTI.

He expressed hope that the Federal Government would fulfill its responsibilities in the light of ECP's judgment in the PTI's foreign funding case.