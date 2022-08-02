UrduPoint.com

ECP's Verdict Proves Imran Khan Is A Certified Liar: Murtaza Abbassi

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2022 | 07:24 PM

ECP's verdict proves Imran Khan is a certified liar: Murtaza Abbassi

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi Tuesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision has proved that Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf is biggest thief and fraud. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of his constituency at his residence

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi Tuesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision has proved that Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf is biggest thief and fraud. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of his constituency at his residence.

Murtaza Abbasi said that according to the verdict, not only Imran Khan has been proved to be an agent of external powers, but it has also been proven that he has lied after taking the oath.

The minister stated that the purpose of Imran Khan's politics is to create instability in the country, and the identity of the one who gave himself the titles of "Sadiq and Amin" has been revealed by the Election Commission as a fraud.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N has sacrificed its political reputation to save the country and the state. If the PML-N and the allied parties had not taken over the charge of the country in their hands, today Pakistan would have gone bankrupt, he said.

Federal Minister said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is working hard day and night to save Pakistan from default and clearing the filth of the PTI-led government and bringing back the country on the track of development and prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Pak economy mostly depends on agriculture: Dr Isht ..

Pak economy mostly depends on agriculture: Dr Ishtiaq

1 minute ago
 AJK President expresses grief over loss of preciou ..

AJK President expresses grief over loss of precious lives in helicopter crash in ..

1 minute ago
 Yaum e Shuhada to be observed in Dera on Thursday

Yaum e Shuhada to be observed in Dera on Thursday

1 minute ago
 CPO visits routes of 7th and 10th Muharram process ..

CPO visits routes of 7th and 10th Muharram processions

1 minute ago
 Governor grieved over loss of lives in military co ..

Governor grieved over loss of lives in military copter crash

4 minutes ago
 District administrations directed to remain more v ..

District administrations directed to remain more vigilant during ongoing monsoon ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.