Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi Tuesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision has proved that Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf is biggest thief and fraud. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of his constituency at his residence

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi Tuesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision has proved that Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf is biggest thief and fraud. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of his constituency at his residence.

Murtaza Abbasi said that according to the verdict, not only Imran Khan has been proved to be an agent of external powers, but it has also been proven that he has lied after taking the oath.

The minister stated that the purpose of Imran Khan's politics is to create instability in the country, and the identity of the one who gave himself the titles of "Sadiq and Amin" has been revealed by the Election Commission as a fraud.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N has sacrificed its political reputation to save the country and the state. If the PML-N and the allied parties had not taken over the charge of the country in their hands, today Pakistan would have gone bankrupt, he said.

Federal Minister said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is working hard day and night to save Pakistan from default and clearing the filth of the PTI-led government and bringing back the country on the track of development and prosperity.