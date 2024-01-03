ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The monitoring teams of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) persistently working to eliminate unauthorized campaign hoardings belonging to candidates vying for National and Provincial assemblies’ elections.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), nationwide monitoring teams have taken action to eliminate advertisement hoardings that surpass the prescribed limits.

In Peshawar and Mardan, the monitoring teams, in adherence to the code of conduct, have removed promotional materials of candidates who erected hoardings in violation of regulations. These teams are actively addressing the issue by removing unauthorized hoardings and promotional materials across different Constituencies.

In accordance with the Election Commission of Pakistan's Code of Conduct issued on December 20, 2023, individuals and political parties are prohibited from affixing or distributing posters, handbills, pamphlets, leaflets, banners, or portraits larger than the specified sizes outlined by the ECP.

The specified dimensions are as follows: posters should measure 18 inches by 23 inches, pamphlets, leaflets, and handbills can have a maximum size of 9 by 6 inches, banners should not exceed 3 by 9 feet, and portraits should be limited to 2 by 3 feet.