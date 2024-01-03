Open Menu

ECP's Vigilance: Illegal Election Hoardings Erased From Various Constituencies

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2024 | 12:20 PM

ECP's vigilance: Illegal election hoardings erased from various constituencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The monitoring teams of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) persistently working to eliminate unauthorized campaign hoardings belonging to candidates vying for National and Provincial assemblies’ elections.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), nationwide monitoring teams have taken action to eliminate advertisement hoardings that surpass the prescribed limits.

In Peshawar and Mardan, the monitoring teams, in adherence to the code of conduct, have removed promotional materials of candidates who erected hoardings in violation of regulations. These teams are actively addressing the issue by removing unauthorized hoardings and promotional materials across different Constituencies.

In accordance with the Election Commission of Pakistan's Code of Conduct issued on December 20, 2023, individuals and political parties are prohibited from affixing or distributing posters, handbills, pamphlets, leaflets, banners, or portraits larger than the specified sizes outlined by the ECP.

The specified dimensions are as follows: posters should measure 18 inches by 23 inches, pamphlets, leaflets, and handbills can have a maximum size of 9 by 6 inches, banners should not exceed 3 by 9 feet, and portraits should be limited to 2 by 3 feet.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Election Commission Of Pakistan Mardan December From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

4 hours ago
 President grieved over demise of ex-finance minist ..

President grieved over demise of ex-finance minister Sartaj Aziz

12 hours ago
 FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intel ..

FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intellectual prowess, selfless serv ..

12 hours ago
 No chance of election delay, says Solangi

No chance of election delay, says Solangi

12 hours ago
 IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for ca ..

IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for capital residents

13 hours ago
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of ..

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of martyred ASI

13 hours ago
 Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl re ..

Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl remembered in condolence referen ..

13 hours ago
 Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karach ..

Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karachi

13 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe right to self determination D ..

Kashmiris to observe right to self determination Day on Jan 5

13 hours ago
 LCCI president lauds establishment of Business Fac ..

LCCI president lauds establishment of Business Facilitation Centre

13 hours ago
 Dry winter to continue; no chances of significant ..

Dry winter to continue; no chances of significant rain: PMD

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan