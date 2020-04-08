UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECR Receives Over 200 Complaints In Last Two Weeks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:40 PM

ECR receives over 200 complaints in last two weeks

The Emergency Control Room (ECR) in Chief Minster secretariat Peshawar has received over 200 complaints in last two weeks and directives were issued for its speedy resolution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Emergency Control Room (ECR) in Chief Minster secretariat Peshawar has received over 200 complaints in last two weeks and directives were issued for its speedy resolution.

The Control Room is fully functional to monitor the Corona situation across the province.

More than Two hundred complaints have been received for the last two weeks from different parts of the province so far.

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa personally monitor the situation.

The directive has been issued to solved these complaints with relevant district administrations on priority basis.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Welfare Association donates AED2 million ..

29 minutes ago

Belgium announces 205 COVID-19 deaths

29 minutes ago

Turkish, Chinese Presidents Discuss Joint Coronavi ..

33 seconds ago

Air Canada to Adopt Government Emergency Wage Subs ..

34 seconds ago

KP Health Minister phones Covid infected doctor

36 seconds ago

29 discharged after tested negative for coronaviru ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.