ECR receives over 200 complaints in last two weeks

(@FahadShabbir)

The Emergency Control Room (ECR) in Chief Minster secretariat Peshawar has received over 200 complaints in last two weeks and directives were issued for its speedy resolution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Emergency Control Room (ECR) in Chief Minster secretariat Peshawar has received over 200 complaints in last two weeks and directives were issued for its speedy resolution.

The Control Room is fully functional to monitor the Corona situation across the province.

More than Two hundred complaints have been received for the last two weeks from different parts of the province so far.

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa personally monitor the situation.

The directive has been issued to solved these complaints with relevant district administrations on priority basis.