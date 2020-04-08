UrduPoint.com
ECR Role In Coordination Of Depts Activities Against Coronavirus Highlighted

Wed 08th April 2020

Emergency Control Room (ECR) established at CM Secretariat on the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is working round the clock to coordinate all kinds of activities and emergencies regarding Coronavirus pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Emergency Control Room (ECR) established at CM Secretariat on the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is working round the clock to coordinate all kinds of activities and emergencies regarding Coronavirus pandemic. The ECR vigilantly monitors the developing corona situation across the provinces and keeps close liaison with the relevant departments and district administrations to ensure prompt and timely response to any kind of emergencies, says an official press statement here. Staff of the Chief Minister Secretariat has been deputed to work 24/7 in the ECR in different shifts. The ECR also entertains public complaints regarding corona and takes up such complaints with the relevant quarters for immediate redressal.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, through the ECR personally monitors all the corona related activities across the province. The ECR has received more than 200 Corona related public complaints from across the province and the same have been taken up with the concerned departments and districts administrations for timely response. The complainants have showed their full satisfaction on the timely response of the ECR for the redressal of their complaints their and then.

People may register their complaints regarding corona on the following contacts Nos. UAN: 091-111-712-713 Tel: 091-9222561-3 Fax: 091-9210707 WhatsApp: 0347-3666849

