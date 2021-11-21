ECS cabinet to take oath

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani would administer oath to the new cabinet members of Employees Cooperative Society (ECS) at Jirga hall KP Assembly at 11:00 a.m. on November 22.

Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan and Provincial Minister for Housing Dr Amjad would also join the oath taking ceremony, said a press release issued here on Sunday.