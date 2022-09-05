ECS to be launched soon in all graduate degree colleges : CM

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday said that Education Card System at the cost of Rs. 1 billion would be launched soon in all graduate degree colleges of the province to provide free education to talented and deserving students.

Addressing a ceremony at Women University Swabi, he said that as many as 244000 students will be able to get free graduation with education card system.

He said that Tehreek-e-Insaf government since assuming power nine years has introduced reforms in every sector with an aim to make easy access of people easy to avail all services for their benefits.

He said that KP government focused on ensuring provision of quality education instead of just awarding degrees among students.

"We have to prepare our next generation to compete domestically and internationally".

On the occasion, he also announced to give tehsil status to Gadoon.

He called on all universities to collect donations for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

Earlier, Chief Minister planted a saplings in the university lawn under the Monsoon plantation campaign.

He also inaugurated the academic block, administration block and the faculty hostel in the Women University.