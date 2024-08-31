Open Menu

ED Bangkok Chamber Of Commerce Called On Governor KP, Discusses Gandhara Civilization Heritage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2024 | 07:00 PM

ED Bangkok Chamber of Commerce called on Governor KP, discusses Gandhara civilization heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Executive Director of the Bangkok Chamber of Commerce, Pakistani-born Sohail Kauser on Saturday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Faisal Karim Kundi and discussed the exchange of delegations to enhance cultural and commercial ties between Pakistan and Thailand.

During the meeting, the governor provided a detailed briefing about the significant Gandhara civilization heritage present in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He emphasized that this civilization is not only an important part of Pakistani but also a global cultural heritage.

Governor Kundi highlighted that Peshawar, Swat, and Dera Ismail Khan in KP, are among the centres of the country’s ancient civilizations. He stressed the importance of promoting religious tourism in the province to showcase its vibrant heritage to the world and said that it is a key priority for him.

The discussion also covered the province's ancient cultural heritage and historical sites, with a particular focus on the remnants of the Gandhara civilization associated with Buddhism.

Governor Kundi pointed out that KP has numerous sites of significant religious importance for Buddhists.

Both parties discussed the exchange of delegations between the two countries, especially at the provincial level, to enhance cultural and commercial ties between Pakistan and Thailand.

The governor proposed that religious leaders from Thailand visit Peshawar to explore Buddhist historical sites and Gandhara relics, and that businessmen also visit for potential investments.

Sohail Kauser agreed with the governor's points and praised his insights, stating that such measures would strengthen relations between the two countries and promote cultural ties. He emphasized that there is substantial interest among the Thai public in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's cultural heritage and that such exchanges could boost tourism between the two nations.

This meeting is seen as a significant step towards reinforcing cooperation and cultural connections. Kauser also extended an invitation to Governor Kundi to visit Thailand.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thailand Governor Exchange Swat Visit Dera Ismail Khan Bangkok Chamber Faisal Karim Kundi Commerce From

Recent Stories

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

3 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

3 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

3 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

6 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

10 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

19 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

19 hours ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

19 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

19 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan