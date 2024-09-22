ED GCISC calls for collective action on waste management, environmental protection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Executive Director of the Global Climate-Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC) Arif Goheer has called for the urgent need of collective action to address waste management challenges and protect the environment.

He said this while talking to APP in connection with the 'World Cleanup Day'.

In his remarks, Goheer highlighted the growing environmental and health risks posed by improper waste disposal, plastic pollution, and the unsustainable consumption of resources.

"World Cleanup Day is a powerful reminder that environmental stewardship is a shared responsibility. It’s time for individuals, businesses, and governments to prioritize cleaner, greener practices to safeguard our planet," said Goheer.

He also underscored the importance of integrating modern waste management technologies, including recycling and waste-to-energy solutions, to reduce the strain on natural ecosystems.

Goheer called for stronger regulatory frameworks and public awareness campaigns to encourage waste reduction and responsible disposal practices.

He urged local communities to participate in cleanup activities and for governments to develop long-term strategies that align with global sustainability goals.

"Pakistan is at a critical juncture in its environmental journey. By acting now, we can make significant strides in reducing pollution and creating a healthier, more sustainable future for the next generations," he suggested.

It is to mention here that World Cleanup Day, celebrated globally, engages millions of volunteers to clean up waste in cities, rivers, forests, and beaches. It highlights the importance of grassroots efforts in tackling environmental challenges.