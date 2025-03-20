ED IBCC, MD NBF Discuss Strengthening Educational Collaboration
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 11:53 PM
Executive Director of the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, visited the National Book Foundation (NBF) Head Office on Thursday, where he met with Managing Director NBF, Dr Kamran Jahangir, to explore avenues for enhanced collaboration in education, book promotion, and knowledge dissemination
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Executive Director of the Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, visited the National Book Foundation (NBF) Head Office on Thursday, where he met with Managing Director NBF, Dr Kamran Jahangir, to explore avenues for enhanced collaboration in education, book promotion, and knowledge dissemination.
Upon his arrival, Dr Mallah was warmly received by NBF Secretary Murad Ali Mohmand, who welcomed him on behalf of the organization.
During the meeting, both dignitaries engaged in productive discussions on initiatives to promote reading habits among students, integrate high-quality books into academic curricula, and improve access to educational resources across Pakistan.
They also deliberated on potential partnerships for developing innovative learning materials to support students and educators nationwide.
Dr Kamran Jahangir expressed gratitude for Dr Mallah’s visit and acknowledged IBCC’s pivotal role in standardizing educational frameworks. He emphasized the shared vision of both organizations in fostering a culture of learning and intellectual growth.
Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah commended NBF’s efforts in promoting literature, book culture, and educational development.
He reaffirmed IBCC’s commitment to working closely with NBF to strengthen educational initiatives that benefit students and educators alike.
The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to future collaboration, reinforcing the dedication of both institutions toward enhancing Pakistan’s educational landscape through literature and knowledge-sharing initiatives.
Recent Stories
Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terrorism
Groom murdered just three days after wedding
Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia
ED IBCC, MD NBF discuss strengthening educational collaboration
Japan first team to qualify for 2026 World Cup with win over Bahrain
Euro Summit highlights strategic importance of oceans
Leghari slams Miftah's remarks on solar energy
Federal Ministers visits Quetta to address key issues in Balochistan
PHA to plant 81,000 saplings in one year: DG PHA
Mohsin Naqvi praises Kohat police for foiling terrorist attack at Muslimabad che ..
Pakistan Embassy, Beijing commemorates National Day of Pakistan
Balochistan Assembly approves scholarship program for madrasahs students
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terrorism1 minute ago
-
Groom murdered just three days after wedding1 minute ago
-
ED IBCC, MD NBF discuss strengthening educational collaboration1 minute ago
-
Leghari slams Miftah's remarks on solar energy8 minutes ago
-
Federal Ministers visits Quetta to address key issues in Balochistan8 minutes ago
-
PHA to plant 81,000 saplings in one year: DG PHA8 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi praises Kohat police for foiling terrorist attack at Muslimabad check post8 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Assembly approves scholarship program for madrasahs students8 minutes ago
-
One killed, several injured in Washuk road accident8 minutes ago
-
PNCA hosts “Mirror to the Soul” – a captivating portrait exhibition by Chinese Artist Professo ..8 minutes ago
-
Railways minister expresses sorrow over passing of Hussain Ahmed8 minutes ago
-
PTI playing politics to gain personal interest: Malik8 minutes ago