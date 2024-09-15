Open Menu

ED IBCC Meets CM Balochistan To Discuss Education & Exams Reforms

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ED IBCC meets CM Balochistan to discuss education & exams reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Executive Director of the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah met with the Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday to discuss the latest educational reforms introduced by the Federal Ministry of Education and the exam reforms proposed by IBCC.

During the meeting, the ED IBCC also presented a copy of the IBCC Annual Report and a commemorative shield to the Chief Minister as a gesture of partnership and mutual commitment to education.

The Chief Minister appreciated the wide-ranging efforts by IBCC and expressed his support for enhancing the education system and exam processes in the province.

As part of the meeting, the Chief Minister agreed to hand over a government building to the IBCC, aimed at providing improved public access to IBCC services. This new facility will offer easier access for students and educational institutions across Balochistan.

This collaboration reflects a shared vision between the federal and provincial governments to uplift educational opportunities and streamline examination systems, ultimately benefiting the youth of Balochistan.

