ED IRD For Inculcating Notions Of Fraternity Among Muslims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Executive Director Iqbal Institute of Research and Dialogue (IRD), Dr Husnul Amin on Wednesday emphasized on the need for evolving a social fabric in which the notions of fraternity among the Muslims at social level is inculcated

He was speaking during his presentation at the Online International Seminar "Building International Cooperation to Reinforce Commitments and Practices of islam as Rahmatan Lil 'Alamin Globally" Jakarta.

The title of his presentation was "Pakistan: New (male) Interpreters of a tolerant, inclusive and human-friendly Islam".

He spoke about several new educators, preachers and scholars who may not be categorized as traditional ulema per se but graduates of modern institutions who also specialized in religious studies. They are not Islamic modernists as well.

In their new Islamic discourse, several key concepts related to citizenship, jihad, gender, democracy, and non Muslims have been revisited, he added.

Orienting themselves from the Quranic text and Seerah of the Prophet, these interpreters thus develop an image and understanding of Islam which is tolerant for diverse interpretations and social groups; inclusive, and gender sensitive, Amin said.

Dr Husnul Amin emphasized on the need for evolving a social fabric in which the notions of fraternity among the Muslims at social level, citizenship in the modern national states system at the political level and universal human brotherhood at the global level, are inculcated.

He said that a better and clear understanding of these categories and its critical appreciation will enable the Muslim youth to come out of the utopian notions of global caliphate and live peacefully and will let other live in peace.

The international conference was inaugurated by the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prof Dr Maroof Amin, leaders of Muhammadiya, Nahdatul Ulema and scholars from around the world.

