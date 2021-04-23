UrduPoint.com
ED Issues Transfer, Posting Orders Of Officers

ED issues transfer, posting orders of officers

The Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division has issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers of Secretariat Group

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The The Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division has issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers of Secretariat Group.

According to a notification, Ms. Nabeela Umar; a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group, presently serving as Director, National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Regional Office, Karachi, under Wed Lock Policy, is promoted to BS-20 in that Group, on regular basis, with effect from 26-02-2021.

On promotion, Ms. Nabeela Umar, is posted as Director General, National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Regional Office, Karachi on deputation basis for a period of three (03) years, on standard terms and conditions, until further orders.

This Division notification of even number dated 26-02-2021 is hereby with drawn ab-initio, the notification said.

Similarly, Farooq Sultan Khattak, a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group, presently at the disposal of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), KP Region, on deputation basis, is promoted to BS-20 in that Group, on regular basis, with effect from 26-02-2021.

On promotion, Farooq Sultan Khattak, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Climate Change Division, until further orders. This Division notification of even number dated 26-02-2021 is hereby with drawn ab-initio, the notification added.

More Stories From Pakistan

