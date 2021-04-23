ED issues transfer, posting orders of officers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The The Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division has issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers of Secretariat Group.

According to a notification, Ms. Nabeela Umar; a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group, presently serving as Director, National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Regional Office, Karachi, under Wed Lock Policy, is promoted to BS-20 in that Group, on regular basis, with effect from 26-02-2021.

On promotion, Ms. Nabeela Umar, is posted as Director General, National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Regional Office, Karachi on deputation basis for a period of three (03) years, on standard terms and conditions, until further orders.

This Division notification of even number dated 26-02-2021 is hereby with drawn ab-initio, the notification said.

Similarly, Farooq Sultan Khattak, a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group, presently at the disposal of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), KP Region, on deputation basis, is promoted to BS-20 in that Group, on regular basis, with effect from 26-02-2021.

On promotion, Farooq Sultan Khattak, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Climate Change Division, until further orders. This Division notification of even number dated 26-02-2021 is hereby with drawn ab-initio, the notification added.