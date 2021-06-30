UrduPoint.com
ED Lok Virsa Condoles Sad Demise Of Folk Singer

ED Lok Virsa condoles sad demise of folk singer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Executive Director, National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Talha Ali on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned Sariaki folk singer Allah Ditta Lonay Wala.

Lonay Wala died last night at the age of 64 in his hometown of Chiniot due to heart attack.

In a condolence message, the ED Lok Virsa condoled with the family of Lonay Wala.

He was well known for his high pitched voice and its manipulation on different note levels. NIFTH-Lok Virsa had also recorded some of his famous songs.

His funeral was held at his native village, Chiniot.

More Stories From Pakistan

