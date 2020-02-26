UrduPoint.com
ED NAVTTC Inaugurates Hi-Tech Training Programme

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:52 PM

Executive Director, National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Dr Nasir Khan Wednesday asked the head of Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) to ensure the provision of high quality training to youth aiming at to equip them with modern techniques

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Executive Director, National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Dr Nasir Khan Wednesday asked the head of Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) to ensure the provision of high quality training to youth aiming at to equip them with modern techniques.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony of Hi-tech training under the Prime Minister's Hunarmand Pakistan Program at PCRWR, he said that employment opportunities would increase manifold if quality of training was enhanced and meet the international standards.

At present, he said, the training in two courses namely Water Quality Testing Technician and Waste Water Treatment Technician was being imparted in the institute.

He also visited the workshops and laboratories of the institute and inquired the trainees and instructors about the quality and standard of training. He advised the students to work hard and focus on the training so that they were in a better position to secure jobs both at local and international market.

"If the trainees will want to set up their own businesses after completing their training then the government will extend interest free loans under Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Youth Loan Scheme", he said.

On this occasion, Chairman PCRWR Dr. M. Ashraf, Director General NAVTTC, Naeem Siddiqui and representatives of Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and industry were also present.

