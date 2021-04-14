ED notifies transfer, posting of high raking officers

The Establishment Division (ED) on Wednesday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division (ED) on Wednesday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers.

According to a notification, Dr. Agha Wagar Yunus, has been posted as Director General (BS-20), National Veterinary Laboratory, for a period of one year (extendable for another year), with immediate effect, or till the appointment of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier.

Likewise, Saieed Ramzan who had relinquished the charge of the post of Joint Secretary (BS-19) in last week of February assumed the charge of the post of Joint Secretary (BS-20) in this Division on the same date, said the notification.

Dr. Ejaz Ahmed. Section Officer (F & A). Establishment Division is granted 90 days with effect from 15.03.2021, the notification added.