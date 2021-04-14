UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ED Notifies Transfer, Posting Of High Raking Officers

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:53 PM

ED notifies transfer, posting of high raking officers

The Establishment Division (ED) on Wednesday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division (ED) on Wednesday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers.

According to a notification, Dr. Agha Wagar Yunus, has been posted as Director General (BS-20), National Veterinary Laboratory, for a period of one year (extendable for another year), with immediate effect, or till the appointment of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier.

Likewise, Saieed Ramzan who had relinquished the charge of the post of Joint Secretary (BS-19) in last week of February assumed the charge of the post of Joint Secretary (BS-20) in this Division on the same date, said the notification.

Dr. Ejaz Ahmed. Section Officer (F & A). Establishment Division is granted 90 days with effect from 15.03.2021, the notification added.

Related Topics

Same February Post From

Recent Stories

DIG chairs meeting to review law & order situation ..

19 seconds ago

3892 corona patients recovered

21 seconds ago

Success can be achieved by committing to excellenc ..

23 seconds ago

Supreme Court to hear Justice Isa's review petitio ..

25 seconds ago

Regional Head in France's Southeast Pre-Orders 500 ..

3 minutes ago

Markets, shops to remain closed after 6pm

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.