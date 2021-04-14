ED Notifies Transfer, Posting Of High Raking Officers
Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:53 PM
The Establishment Division (ED) on Wednesday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division (ED) on Wednesday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers.
According to a notification, Dr. Agha Wagar Yunus, has been posted as Director General (BS-20), National Veterinary Laboratory, for a period of one year (extendable for another year), with immediate effect, or till the appointment of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier.
Likewise, Saieed Ramzan who had relinquished the charge of the post of Joint Secretary (BS-19) in last week of February assumed the charge of the post of Joint Secretary (BS-20) in this Division on the same date, said the notification.
Dr. Ejaz Ahmed. Section Officer (F & A). Establishment Division is granted 90 days with effect from 15.03.2021, the notification added.