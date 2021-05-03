ED notifies transfer, posting of high ranking officers

The Establishment Division on Monday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Monday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers.

According to a notification, Hafeezullah Abbasi, a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group, presently serving as deputy Secretary, Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Division, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division, under section 10 of Civil Servants Act, 1973 with immediate effect until further orders.

Likewise, Muhammad Umair Shah (OMG/BS-20), Section Officer, Housing and Works Division is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Interior Division with immediate effect and until further ordersWhile Shoaib Ahmed (0MG/BS-18) presently posted under Primary Support Unit, People's Primary Healthcare Initiative, Government of Sindh , on deputation basis, is repatriated and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.