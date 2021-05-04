ED notifies transfer, posting of high ranking officers

The Establishment Division on Tuesday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers

According to a notification, Abdul. Jalil Khan, a BS-19 officer of the Secretariat Group, presently awaiting posting, Establishment Division is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Interior Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise, Ms. Beenish Noor (OMG/BS-18) presently posted at the disposal of Government of the Punjab, on deputation basis, is repatriated and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While Ms. Shagufta Iqbal (OMG/BS-18) presently at the disposal of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is repatriated and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect.