ED Notifies Transfer, Posting Of High Ranking Officers

ED notifies transfer, posting of high ranking officers

The Establishment Division on Wednesday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Wednesday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers. According to a notification, Captain (Retd.) Muhammad Mahmood, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, posted under Government of the Punjab was transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division with effect from 12-04-2021 and until further orders.

Similarly, Sumaira Muneeb (OMG/BS-18), presently at the disposal of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan under Commerce Division was repatriated and posted as Section Officer, Climate Change Division with immediate effect and until further orders while Muhammad Asad Ul-Haq (OMG/ BS-17 Probationer), Section Officer ,Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Division was transferred and posted as Section Officer, Interior Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

