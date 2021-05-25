UrduPoint.com
ED Notifies Transfer, Posting Of High Ranking Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:44 AM

The Establishment Division (ED) on Monday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division (ED) on Monday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers.

According to a notification, Muhammad Asad islam Mahni, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, National Security Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise, Mrs.

Shabnam Amir Khan has relinquished the charge of the post of Joint Secretary (BS-19/U/S/10) on 26.02.2021 and also assumed the Charge of the post of Joint Secretary (BS-20/SG) on regular basis in this Division on the same date.

While, Faizan Ullah Khan (OMG/BS-17/Probationer), Section Officer, Planning, Development and Special Initiative Division, is transferred and posted as Section Officer, National food Security and Research Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

