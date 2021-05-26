UrduPoint.com
ED Notifies Transfer, Posting Of High Ranking Officers Of PAS

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

ED notifies transfer, posting of high ranking officers of PAS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Wednesday issued a notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers.

According to a notification, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), presently serving as Special Secretary Establishment Division was transferred and posted as Secretary Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

Similarly Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, a BS-22 officer of PAS presently posted as Chief Secretary Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir under Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division was transferred and posted as Secretary Water Resources Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

