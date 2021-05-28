UrduPoint.com
ED Notifies Transfer, Posting Of High Ranking Officers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 09:38 PM

ED notifies transfer, posting of high ranking officers

The Establishment Division (ED) on Friday issued the notification of transfers and postings of various high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division (ED) on Friday issued the notification of transfers and postings of various high ranking officers. According to a notification, Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), presently posted as Secretary Industries and Production Division. is transferred and posted as Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication Division with immediate effect and until further orders. Similarly, Kamran Ali Afzal, a BS-22 officer of PAS presently posted as Secretary, Finance Division, is transferred and posted as Secretary Industries and Production Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Nazar Muhnmmad Bozdar, a BS-20 officer of PAS, presently posted as Joint Secretary Establishment Division is transferred and his service are placed at the disposal of Communications Division, for further posting as member National Highway Authority, with immediate effect and until further orders.

More Stories From Pakistan

