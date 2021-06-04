ED notifies transfer, posting of high ranking officers

The Establishment Division on Thursday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers

The Establishment Division on Thursday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers. According to a notification, Mir Afzal Khan, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Similarly, Nadeem Ahmad Malik, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Joint Secretary, National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Division, is transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Ms. Nasheeta Maryam Mohsin relinquished the charge of the post of Joint Secretary (BS-20/PAS) on 16-09-2019 and assumed the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (BS-20/PAS) on the same date in this Division.