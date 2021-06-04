ED notifies transfer, posting of high ranking officers

The Establishment Division on Friday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Friday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers. According to a notification, Aitzaz-ud-Din, a BS-19 officer of the Secretariat Group, presently awaiting posting, Establishment Division is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Commerce Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Similarly, Khurram Ghaznavi, a BS-19 officer of the Postal Group, presently posted as Deputy Postmaster General (Operations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Circle, Peshawar is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Cabinet Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Muhammad Asghar Gondal, a BS-19 officer of the Secretariat Group, presently at the disposal of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), on deputation basis, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Maritime Affairs Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.